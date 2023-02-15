For Ocugen Inc. [OCGN], Analyst sees a rise to $5. What next?

Ocugen Inc. [NASDAQ: OCGN] loss -1.80% or -0.02 points to close at $1.09 with a heavy trading volume of 3566460 shares. The company report on February 1, 2023 that Ocugen Appoints Quan A. Vu as Chief Business Officer.

“Expanding Ocugen’s product portfolio and capabilities, in line with our long-term strategy, is imperative for 2023,” said Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-Founder of Ocugen. “We are very excited to have Quan join our leadership team with his strong business background, including investment banking experience. As our pipeline, including game-changing gene therapies, progresses towards late-stage, strengthening corporate partnerships through business development activities is vital for our growth and Quan is well-qualified to lead this effort.”.

It opened the trading session at $1.10, the shares rose to $1.12 and dropped to $1.06, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OCGN points out that the company has recorded -62.15% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -0.93% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.11M shares, OCGN reached to a volume of 3566460 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OCGN shares is $5.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OCGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Ocugen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Ocugen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.50, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on OCGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ocugen Inc. is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46.

Trading performance analysis for OCGN stock

Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.10. With this latest performance, OCGN shares dropped by -16.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.12 for Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2918, while it was recorded at 1.1200 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9510 for the last 200 days.

Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Ocugen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]

There are presently around $98 million, or 37.90% of OCGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OCGN stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 30,121,024, which is approximately 15.818% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,061,361 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.42 million in OCGN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $12.93 million in OCGN stock with ownership of nearly 1.347% of the company’s market capitalization.

57 institutional holders increased their position in Ocugen Inc. [NASDAQ:OCGN] by around 12,859,704 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 4,882,356 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 72,318,033 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,060,093 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OCGN stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,670,684 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 2,009,896 shares during the same period.