For Novavax Inc. [NVAX], Analyst sees a drop to $37. What next?

Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ: NVAX] gained 1.53% or 0.15 points to close at $9.93 with a heavy trading volume of 5511192 shares. The company report on February 13, 2023 that U.S. Government and Novavax Extend Partnership, Securing Up to 1.5 Million Additional Doses of Novavax' COVID-19 Vaccine.

Modified agreement also includes the development of an updated vaccine in fall 2023.

– Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced a modification to its existing agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), in collaboration with the Department of Defense, to deliver up to 1.5 million doses of the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted (NVX-CoV2373). This agreement will maintain the U.S. public’s access to Novavax’ vaccine and support the development of smaller dose vials, strain selection in line with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommendations, and a smooth transition to the commercial market.

The daily chart for NVAX points out that the company has recorded -76.52% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.90M shares, NVAX reached to a volume of 5511192 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Novavax Inc. [NVAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVAX shares is $55.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Novavax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $207 to $110. The new note on the price target was released on December 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Novavax Inc. stock. On September 22, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NVAX shares from 132 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novavax Inc. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45.

Trading performance analysis for NVAX stock

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.82. With this latest performance, NVAX shares dropped by -19.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.90 for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.03, while it was recorded at 9.96 for the last single week of trading, and 31.73 for the last 200 days.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Novavax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Novavax Inc. go to 58.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Novavax Inc. [NVAX]

There are presently around $525 million, or 47.00% of NVAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVAX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,844,653, which is approximately 17.993% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 6,076,518 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60.34 million in NVAX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $47.55 million in NVAX stock with ownership of nearly 10.673% of the company’s market capitalization.

124 institutional holders increased their position in Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ:NVAX] by around 20,790,805 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 4,066,868 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 28,048,605 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,906,278 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVAX stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,669,637 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 1,303,198 shares during the same period.