For Hyperfine Inc. [HYPR], Analyst sees a drop to $2.40. What next?

Hyperfine Inc. [NASDAQ: HYPR] traded at a high on 02/14/23, posting a 9.76 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.35. The company report on February 13, 2023 that Hyperfine, Inc. Announces FDA Clearance for Improved AI-Powered Software and Expanded Field of View for the Swoop® Portable MR Imaging® System.

Latest Swoop® software improves image quality for DWI imaging of the brain.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 26513143 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Hyperfine Inc. stands at 18.59% while the volatility over the past one month is 21.11%.

The market cap for HYPR stock reached $93.06 million, with 70.51 million shares outstanding and 53.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 856.70K shares, HYPR reached a trading volume of 26513143 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hyperfine Inc. [HYPR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HYPR shares is $2.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HYPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Hyperfine Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Hyperfine Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on HYPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hyperfine Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for HYPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.92.

How has HYPR stock performed recently?

Hyperfine Inc. [HYPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.54. With this latest performance, HYPR shares gained by 56.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HYPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.45 for Hyperfine Inc. [HYPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9262, while it was recorded at 1.2420 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4498 for the last 200 days.

Hyperfine Inc. [HYPR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hyperfine Inc. [HYPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -4336.10 and a Gross Margin at -78.01. Hyperfine Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4334.96.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -69.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -63.96.

Hyperfine Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.20 and a Current Ratio set at 11.50.

Insider trade positions for Hyperfine Inc. [HYPR]

There are presently around $19 million, or 31.80% of HYPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HYPR stocks are: HEALTHCOR MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 2,749,400, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; SECURITY BENEFIT LIFE INSURANCE CO /KS/, holding 2,465,554 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.33 million in HYPR stocks shares; and FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LTD, currently with $2.35 million in HYPR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hyperfine Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Hyperfine Inc. [NASDAQ:HYPR] by around 604,777 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 2,931,066 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 10,664,946 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,200,789 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HYPR stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 562,839 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 2,703,735 shares during the same period.