For Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX], Analyst sees a rise to $29. What next?

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [NYSE: BRX] traded at a low on 02/14/23, posting a -0.30 loss after which it closed the day' session at $23.16. The company report on February 13, 2023 that BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 RESULTS.

– Delivered Record Total and Small Shop Leased Occupancy -.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) (“Brixmor” or the “Company”) announced today its operating results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022. For the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, net income was $0.35 per diluted share and $0.27 per diluted share, respectively, and for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, net income was $1.17 per diluted share and $0.90 per diluted share, respectively.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5271587 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Brixmor Property Group Inc. stands at 2.03% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.24%.

The market cap for BRX stock reached $6.86 billion, with 300.21 million shares outstanding and 298.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.47M shares, BRX reached a trading volume of 5271587 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRX shares is $24.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Brixmor Property Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $26 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Brixmor Property Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $29 to $20, while Jefferies kept a Underperform rating on BRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brixmor Property Group Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

How has BRX stock performed recently?

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.03. With this latest performance, BRX shares gained by 4.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.85 for Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.73, while it was recorded at 23.11 for the last single week of trading, and 21.97 for the last 200 days.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.61 and a Gross Margin at +45.76. Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.22.

Earnings analysis for Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brixmor Property Group Inc. go to 3.72%.

Insider trade positions for Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]

There are presently around $6,727 million, or 99.40% of BRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,890,380, which is approximately 0.844% of the company’s market cap and around 0.66% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 36,251,010 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $839.57 million in BRX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $389.94 million in BRX stock with ownership of nearly 1.954% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brixmor Property Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 161 institutional holders increased their position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. [NYSE:BRX] by around 24,365,176 shares. Additionally, 151 investors decreased positions by around 27,040,956 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 239,057,542 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 290,463,674 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRX stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,352,193 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 6,274,179 shares during the same period.