For Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD], Analyst sees a rise to $14. What next?

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: FOLD] loss -1.19% on the last trading session, reaching $12.49 price per share at the time. The company report on February 14, 2023 that Amicus Therapeutics to Announce Full-Year 2022 Financial Results on March 1, 2023.

Participants and investors interested in accessing the call by phone will need to register using the online registration form. After registering, all phone participants will receive a dial-in number along with a personal PIN number to access the event. A live audio webcast and related presentation materials can also be accessed via the Investors section of the Amicus Therapeutics corporate website at ir.amicusrx.com. Web participants are encouraged to register on the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. represents 289.22 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.53 billion with the latest information. FOLD stock price has been found in the range of $12.34 to $12.71.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, FOLD reached a trading volume of 4267586 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FOLD shares is $15.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FOLD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $16, while SVB Leerink kept a Outperform rating on FOLD stock. On November 15, 2021, analysts increased their price target for FOLD shares from 12 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for FOLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26.

Trading performance analysis for FOLD stock

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.50. With this latest performance, FOLD shares dropped by -2.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FOLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.57 for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.42, while it was recorded at 12.59 for the last single week of trading, and 10.77 for the last 200 days.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD] shares currently have an operating margin of -65.44 and a Gross Margin at +86.69. Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -81.98.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -84.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.96.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD]

There are presently around $3,650 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FOLD stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 27,642,917, which is approximately 0.986% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, holding 26,800,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $334.73 million in FOLD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $331.46 million in FOLD stock with ownership of nearly 2.579% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amicus Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:FOLD] by around 18,440,201 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 18,567,273 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 255,232,806 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 292,240,280 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FOLD stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,762,195 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 7,301,847 shares during the same period.