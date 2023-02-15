FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] Stock trading around $40.17 per share: What’s Next?

FirstEnergy Corp. [NYSE: FE] traded at a low on 02/14/23, posting a -0.54 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $40.17. The company report on February 13, 2023 that FirstEnergy Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Reports full year 2022 GAAP earnings of $0.71 per share and operating (non-GAAP) earnings of $2.41 per share, above midpoint of guidance range.

Provides 2023 earnings guidance of $2.44 to $2.64 per share for the full year and $0.56 to $0.66 per share for the first quarter.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4977251 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of FirstEnergy Corp. stands at 2.03% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.04%.

The market cap for FE stock reached $22.65 billion, with 571.75 million shares outstanding and 571.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.53M shares, FE reached a trading volume of 4977251 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about FirstEnergy Corp. [FE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FE shares is $44.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for FirstEnergy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $41 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2023, representing the official price target for FirstEnergy Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $52 to $44, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on FE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FirstEnergy Corp. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for FE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

How has FE stock performed recently?

FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.25. With this latest performance, FE shares dropped by -5.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.29 for FirstEnergy Corp. [FE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.50, while it was recorded at 39.84 for the last single week of trading, and 39.95 for the last 200 days.

FirstEnergy Corp. [FE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.59 and a Gross Margin at +26.23. FirstEnergy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.13.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.76.

FirstEnergy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for FirstEnergy Corp. [FE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FirstEnergy Corp. go to 0.55%.

Insider trade positions for FirstEnergy Corp. [FE]

There are presently around $18,579 million, or 89.00% of FE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 66,818,032, which is approximately 1.034% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,736,238 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.8 billion in FE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.77 billion in FE stock with ownership of nearly -1.722% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FirstEnergy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 380 institutional holders increased their position in FirstEnergy Corp. [NYSE:FE] by around 31,312,156 shares. Additionally, 290 investors decreased positions by around 40,171,315 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 391,030,990 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 462,514,461 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FE stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,321,542 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 7,016,580 shares during the same period.