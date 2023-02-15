Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] gain 0.75% so far this year. What now?

Equitrans Midstream Corporation [NYSE: ETRN] price surged by 0.75 percent to reach at $0.05. The company report on February 7, 2023 that Equitrans Midstream Q4 / Full-Year 2022 Earnings and Conference Call.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 earnings information on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, and will also host a conference call with analysts and investors at 10:30 am (ET). A brief Q&A session for security analysts will immediately follow the results discussion.

Call Access: An audio live stream of the call will be available on the internet, and participants are encouraged to pre-register online, in advance of the call, at: Q4/Full-Year 2022 Webcast. A link to the audio live stream will be available on the Investors page of Equitrans’ website the day of the call.

A sum of 4072834 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.65M shares. Equitrans Midstream Corporation shares reached a high of $6.805 and dropped to a low of $6.59 until finishing in the latest session at $6.75.

The one-year ETRN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.62. The average equity rating for ETRN stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETRN shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETRN stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Equitrans Midstream Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $12 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Equitrans Midstream Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on ETRN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equitrans Midstream Corporation is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETRN in the course of the last twelve months was 5.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

ETRN Stock Performance Analysis:

Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.89. With this latest performance, ETRN shares dropped by -6.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.82 for Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.03, while it was recorded at 6.76 for the last single week of trading, and 7.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Equitrans Midstream Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] shares currently have an operating margin of +52.37 and a Gross Margin at +62.90. Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -104.82.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.68.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

ETRN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETRN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equitrans Midstream Corporation go to 22.60%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,736 million, or 96.60% of ETRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETRN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 51,729,117, which is approximately 5.667% of the company’s market cap and around 0.39% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 49,236,368 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $332.35 million in ETRN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $312.96 million in ETRN stock with ownership of nearly 2.404% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Equitrans Midstream Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 182 institutional holders increased their position in Equitrans Midstream Corporation [NYSE:ETRN] by around 41,492,718 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 45,275,882 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 318,491,392 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 405,259,992 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETRN stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,845,667 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 13,777,099 shares during the same period.