Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] stock Initiated by Janney analyst, price target now $238

Enphase Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: ENPH] loss -1.99% on the last trading session, reaching $208.35 price per share at the time. The company report on February 13, 2023 that Enphase Energy and Lumio Expand Solar Technology Leadership Across the United States.

Enphase® Energy Systems with IQ Batteries and the revolutionary IQ8 Microinverters, the industry’s first microgrid-forming microinverters launched late last year, offer homeowners even greater resilience than ever before. The strategic relationship with Lumio will amplify the impact and distribution of Enphase Energy Systems — providing homeowners more access to reliable, sustainable, and grid-independent power sources.

Enphase Energy Inc. represents 135.63 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $27.99 billion with the latest information. ENPH stock price has been found in the range of $199.03 to $211.39.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.14M shares, ENPH reached a trading volume of 6182942 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENPH shares is $302.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENPH stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for Enphase Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $350 to $255. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2023, representing the official price target for Enphase Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $335, while Daiwa Securities analysts kept a Outperform rating on ENPH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enphase Energy Inc. is set at 14.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 46.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENPH in the course of the last twelve months was 59.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

Trading performance analysis for ENPH stock

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.80. With this latest performance, ENPH shares dropped by -15.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.34 for Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 258.70, while it was recorded at 212.29 for the last single week of trading, and 250.49 for the last 200 days.

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.33 and a Gross Margin at +41.81. Enphase Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.05.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 63.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.39.

Enphase Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENPH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enphase Energy Inc. go to 20.05%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]

There are presently around $21,593 million, or 81.20% of ENPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENPH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,686,222, which is approximately 1.942% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,133,742 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.94 billion in ENPH stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.08 billion in ENPH stock with ownership of nearly -1.306% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enphase Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 529 institutional holders increased their position in Enphase Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:ENPH] by around 10,714,418 shares. Additionally, 404 investors decreased positions by around 8,803,103 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 84,122,932 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,640,453 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENPH stock had 158 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,614,856 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 699,559 shares during the same period.