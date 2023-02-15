Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] Stock trading around $2.77 per share: What’s Next?

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [NYSE: DBD] traded at a high on 02/14/23, posting a 13.06 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.77. The company report on February 10, 2023 that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Announces the Commencement of an Exchange Offer with Respect to its Outstanding 8.50% Senior Notes due 2024.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (the “Company”) (NYSE:DBD) today announced it has commenced a public exchange offer (the “Exchange Offer”) with respect to the Company’s outstanding 8.50% Senior Notes due 2024 (144A CUSIP: 253651AA1; REG S CUSIP: U25316AA5; Registered CUSIP: 253651AC7) (the “2024 Senior Notes”), issued pursuant to the Indenture, dated as of April 19, 2016 (as amended, the “2024 Senior Notes Indenture”).

The Company is offering to exchange any and all of the 2024 Senior Notes for units (the “New Units”) consisting of (i) new 8.50%/12.50% Senior Secured PIK Toggle Notes due 2026 to be issued by the Company (the “New Notes”) and (ii) warrants (the “New Warrants”, and together with the New Units and New Notes, the “New Securities”) to purchase common shares, par value $1.25 per share, of the Company (“Common Shares”).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5964703 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated stands at 17.59% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.08%.

The market cap for DBD stock reached $243.32 million, with 79.10 million shares outstanding and 71.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, DBD reached a trading volume of 5964703 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBD shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBD stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on DBD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07.

How has DBD stock performed recently?

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.13. With this latest performance, DBD shares gained by 48.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.19 for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.94, while it was recorded at 2.46 for the last single week of trading, and 2.70 for the last 200 days.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.43 and a Gross Margin at +22.48. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.80.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings analysis for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated go to 3.00%.

Insider trade positions for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]

There are presently around $147 million, or 77.20% of DBD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,941,064, which is approximately -15.709% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,471,214 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.38 million in DBD stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $10.97 million in DBD stock with ownership of nearly 400.846% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [NYSE:DBD] by around 12,950,147 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 19,741,515 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 20,228,432 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,920,094 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBD stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,877,253 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 4,028,659 shares during the same period.