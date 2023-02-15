Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] moved up 1.06: Why It’s Important

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [NYSE: DB] gained 1.06% on the last trading session, reaching $12.40 price per share at the time. The company report on February 13, 2023 that Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of Hesai Group.

Deutsche Bank announced today its appointment as depositary bank for the NASDAQ-listed American Depositary Receipt program of Hesai Group.

Hesai (NASDAQ: HSAI) is a provider of three-dimensional light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions. The Company’s LiDAR products enable a broad spectrum of applications across passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle fleets, as well as applications in robotics. Hesai is headquartered in Shanghai, China.*.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft represents 2.08 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $26.52 billion with the latest information. DB stock price has been found in the range of $12.245 to $12.505.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.85M shares, DB reached a trading volume of 5066936 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DB shares is $10.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DB stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for DB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 396.27.

Trading performance analysis for DB stock

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.64. With this latest performance, DB shares dropped by -2.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.39 for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.97, while it was recorded at 12.36 for the last single week of trading, and 9.91 for the last 200 days.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.56. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.80.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft go to 23.91%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]

There are presently around $6,980 million, or 38.38% of DB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DB stocks are: AMUNDI with ownership of 74,312,828, which is approximately 10.234% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 73,708,530 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $913.99 million in DB stocks shares; and DEUTSCHE BANK AG, currently with $874.53 million in DB stock with ownership of nearly -5.316% of the company’s market capitalization.

108 institutional holders increased their position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [NYSE:DB] by around 52,621,349 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 53,736,100 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 456,554,446 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 562,911,895 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DB stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,492,040 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 13,149,692 shares during the same period.