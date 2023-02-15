Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] moved up 3.01: Why It’s Important

Denison Mines Corp. [AMEX: DNN] gained 3.01% or 0.04 points to close at $1.37 with a heavy trading volume of 5256432 shares. The company report on December 12, 2022 that Denison Announces Successful Completion of Neutralization Phase of Phoenix ISR Feasibility Field Test.

Denison Mines Corp. (“Denison” or the “Company”) (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce the successful completion of the neutralization phase of the Phoenix in-situ recovery (“ISR”) Feasibility Field Test (“FFT”) at the Company’s 95% owned Wheeler River project (“Wheeler River” or the “Project”). Sampling of monitoring wells around the FFT site has confirmed the successful restoration of the Leaching Zone (defined below) to environmentally acceptable pH conditions, as outlined in the applicable regulatory approvals for the FFT. View PDF Version.

The neutralization phase was initiated in mid-October 2022, following the highly successful completion of the leaching phase of the FFT (see news releases dated October 17, 2022 and November 22, 2022), and was designed to confirm certain environmental assessment assumptions and verify the efficiency and effectiveness of the neutralization process planned for ISR mining at Phoenix.

It opened the trading session at $1.32, the shares rose to $1.38 and dropped to $1.29, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DNN points out that the company has recorded 17.09% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -50.55% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.74M shares, DNN reached to a volume of 5256432 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]:

TD Securities have made an estimate for Denison Mines Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 18, 2017, representing the official price target for Denison Mines Corp. stock. On April 15, 2013, analysts decreased their price target for DNN shares from 1.80 to 1.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denison Mines Corp. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 87.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

Trading performance analysis for DNN stock

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.48. With this latest performance, DNN shares gained by 1.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.08 for Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2582, while it was recorded at 1.3480 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1989 for the last 200 days.

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -116.74 and a Gross Margin at -71.78. Denison Mines Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +94.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.16.

Denison Mines Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.