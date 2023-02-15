CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] Stock trading around $116.31 per share: What’s Next?

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CRWD] gained 3.69% on the last trading session, reaching $116.31 price per share at the time. The company report on February 12, 2023 that CrowdStrike Takes On History’s Most Infamous Breach in First Big Game Commercial.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Landmark ad brings Protection That Powers You campaign to over 100 million viewers.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today debuted a new commercial, the cybersecurity leader’s first ad during the Big Game. Leveraging the powerful reach of one of the world’s largest stages, the company is bringing its Protection That Powers You campaign to over 100 million viewers at a time when the threat and impacts of cyberattacks are more pervasive than ever.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. represents 233.78 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $28.38 billion with the latest information. CRWD stock price has been found in the range of $110.41 to $116.66.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.37M shares, CRWD reached a trading volume of 3920421 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRWD shares is $167.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRWD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2023, representing the official price target for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $150 to $115, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on CRWD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. is set at 5.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRWD in the course of the last twelve months was 45.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for CRWD stock

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.50. With this latest performance, CRWD shares gained by 16.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.79 for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 107.54, while it was recorded at 113.07 for the last single week of trading, and 152.77 for the last 200 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.39 and a Gross Margin at +73.45. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.18.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.39.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRWD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. go to 58.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]

There are presently around $18,028 million, or 76.20% of CRWD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRWD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,008,334, which is approximately 5.775% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,412,916 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.56 billion in CRWD stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $713.77 million in CRWD stock with ownership of nearly 147.609% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 512 institutional holders increased their position in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CRWD] by around 24,830,208 shares. Additionally, 552 investors decreased positions by around 25,112,428 shares, while 112 investors held positions by with 105,056,370 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 154,999,006 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRWD stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,322,145 shares, while 207 institutional investors sold positions of 6,940,977 shares during the same period.