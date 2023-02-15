Cowen slashes price target on BuzzFeed Inc. [BZFD] – find out why.

BuzzFeed Inc. [NASDAQ: BZFD] slipped around -0.06 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.65 at the close of the session, down -3.51%. The company report on February 14, 2023 that BuzzFeed, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on Monday, March 13, 2023.

BuzzFeed, Inc. to Host Virtual Investor Day on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ: BZFD), a premier digital media company for the most diverse, most online, and most socially engaged generations the world has ever seen, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Monday, March 13, 2023, after the market closes. BuzzFeed, Inc. Founder and CEO Jonah Peretti, President Marcela Martin and CFO Felicia DellaFortuna will host a conference call to discuss the results at 5:00 PM ET.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.62M shares, BZFD reached a trading volume of 4236820 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BuzzFeed Inc. [BZFD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BZFD shares is $2.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BZFD stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for BuzzFeed Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $4.50 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2022, representing the official price target for BuzzFeed Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on BZFD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BuzzFeed Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for BZFD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

How has BZFD stock performed recently?

BuzzFeed Inc. [BZFD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.33. With this latest performance, BZFD shares gained by 50.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BZFD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.32 for BuzzFeed Inc. [BZFD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2643, while it was recorded at 1.7240 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9233 for the last 200 days.

BuzzFeed Inc. [BZFD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

BuzzFeed Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Insider trade positions for BuzzFeed Inc. [BZFD]

There are presently around $59 million, or 35.60% of BZFD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BZFD stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 15,333,892, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P., holding 7,862,502 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.97 million in BZFD stocks shares; and SOFTBANK GROUP CORP., currently with $8.05 million in BZFD stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

15 institutional holders increased their position in BuzzFeed Inc. [NASDAQ:BZFD] by around 492,669 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 2,062,636 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 33,390,901 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,946,206 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BZFD stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 403,749 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 95,470 shares during the same period.