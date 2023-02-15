CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] Is Currently -0.61 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

CNH Industrial N.V. [NYSE: CNHI] loss -0.61% or -0.1 points to close at $16.31 with a heavy trading volume of 4908569 shares. The company report on February 14, 2023 that CNH Industrial Highlights Digitalization Strategy at International Green Week.

Giulia Catini, Head of EU Affairs at CNH Industrial, participated in a panel discussion on the EU Data Act.

It opened the trading session at $16.37, the shares rose to $16.48 and dropped to $16.115, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CNHI points out that the company has recorded 24.98% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -53.87% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.13M shares, CNHI reached to a volume of 4908569 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNHI shares is $19.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for CNH Industrial N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2023, representing the official price target for CNH Industrial N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on CNHI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNH Industrial N.V. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNHI in the course of the last twelve months was 76.79.

Trading performance analysis for CNHI stock

CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.30. With this latest performance, CNHI shares dropped by -6.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.36 for CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.52, while it was recorded at 16.19 for the last single week of trading, and 13.89 for the last 200 days.

CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.56 and a Gross Margin at +28.68. CNH Industrial N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.62.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.57.

CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNH Industrial N.V. go to 9.79%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]

There are presently around $8,457 million, or 51.34% of CNHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNHI stocks are: HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P with ownership of 91,391,645, which is approximately -6.606% of the company’s market cap and around 27.09% of the total institutional ownership; AMUNDI, holding 43,451,422 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $708.69 million in CNHI stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $648.08 million in CNHI stock with ownership of nearly -6.135% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CNH Industrial N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in CNH Industrial N.V. [NYSE:CNHI] by around 35,843,624 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 61,200,996 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 421,497,693 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 518,542,313 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNHI stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,334,540 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 6,451,955 shares during the same period.