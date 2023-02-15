Chewy Inc. [CHWY] is 29.15% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Chewy Inc. [NYSE: CHWY] price surged by 2.59 percent to reach at $1.21. The company report on December 8, 2022 that Chewy Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) (“Chewy”), a trusted destination for pet parents and partners everywhere, has released its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 ended October 30, 2022, and posted a letter to its shareholders on its investor relations website at https://investor.chewy.com.

The one-year CHWY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.7. The average equity rating for CHWY stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Chewy Inc. [CHWY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHWY shares is $48.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHWY stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Chewy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Chewy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while MoffettNathanson analysts kept a Market Perform rating on CHWY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chewy Inc. is set at 2.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHWY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 122.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.59.

CHWY Stock Performance Analysis:

Chewy Inc. [CHWY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.39. With this latest performance, CHWY shares gained by 9.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHWY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.74 for Chewy Inc. [CHWY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.51, while it was recorded at 46.13 for the last single week of trading, and 37.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Chewy Inc. Fundamentals:

Chewy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Chewy Inc. [CHWY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19,993 million, or 99.60% of CHWY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHWY stocks are: BC PARTNERS ADVISORS L.P. with ownership of 311,852,395, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 20,287,240 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $971.56 million in CHWY stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $818.01 million in CHWY stock with ownership of nearly 2.758% of the company’s market capitalization.

187 institutional holders increased their position in Chewy Inc. [NYSE:CHWY] by around 9,539,454 shares. Additionally, 178 investors decreased positions by around 9,964,078 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 397,974,779 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 417,478,311 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHWY stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,172,183 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 2,127,165 shares during the same period.