Cantor Fitzgerald lifts CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

CleanSpark Inc. [NASDAQ: CLSK] closed the trading session at $3.28 on 02/14/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.83, while the highest price level was $3.29. The company report on February 9, 2023 that CleanSpark Reports First Quarter FY2023 Financial Results.

First quarter revenue of $27.8 million, net GAAP loss of $(29.0) million and Adjusted EBITDA of ($1.4) million; Mined 1,531 Bitcoin, a 132% increase over same prior year period.

CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK) (the “Company”), America’s Bitcoin Miner™, today reported financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 60.78 percent and weekly performance of -7.34 percent. The stock has been moved at -45.06 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 27.13 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 24.24 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.42M shares, CLSK reached to a volume of 3884083 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLSK shares is $7.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLSK stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for CleanSpark Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2022, representing the official price target for CleanSpark Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Chardan Capital Markets analysts kept a Buy rating on CLSK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CleanSpark Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLSK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

CLSK stock trade performance evaluation

CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.34. With this latest performance, CLSK shares gained by 27.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLSK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.48 for CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.51, while it was recorded at 3.17 for the last single week of trading, and 3.79 for the last 200 days.

CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.60 and a Gross Margin at +0.25. CleanSpark Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.41.

CleanSpark Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $80 million, or 30.50% of CLSK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLSK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,906,035, which is approximately 33.808% of the company’s market cap and around 9.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,860,387 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.38 million in CLSK stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $8.93 million in CLSK stock with ownership of nearly 6135.999% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CleanSpark Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in CleanSpark Inc. [NASDAQ:CLSK] by around 10,534,337 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 2,813,332 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 11,100,620 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,448,289 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLSK stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,032,050 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,091,099 shares during the same period.