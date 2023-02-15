BofA Securities slashes price target on Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] – find out why.

Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE: WY] traded at a low on 02/14/23, posting a -1.59 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $32.77. The company report on February 9, 2023 that Weyerhaeuser Company Announces 5.6% Dividend Increase.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly base cash dividend of $0.19 per share on the common stock of the company, reflecting a 5.6 percent increase from the prior quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share.

The dividend is payable in cash on March 17, 2023, to holders of record of such common stock as of the close of business on March 3, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3674906 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Weyerhaeuser Company stands at 1.97% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.27%.

The market cap for WY stock reached $24.14 billion, with 740.06 million shares outstanding and 725.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.04M shares, WY reached a trading volume of 3674906 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WY shares is $37.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Weyerhaeuser Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Weyerhaeuser Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on WY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weyerhaeuser Company is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for WY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for WY in the course of the last twelve months was 19.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

How has WY stock performed recently?

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.91. With this latest performance, WY shares gained by 5.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.28 for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.31, while it was recorded at 33.69 for the last single week of trading, and 33.60 for the last 200 days.

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.24 and a Gross Margin at +40.26. Weyerhaeuser Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.46.

Weyerhaeuser Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings analysis for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Weyerhaeuser Company go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]

There are presently around $20,381 million, or 85.20% of WY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 119,614,485, which is approximately -0.369% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 58,904,581 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.93 billion in WY stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.52 billion in WY stock with ownership of nearly 15.844% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Weyerhaeuser Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 445 institutional holders increased their position in Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE:WY] by around 36,691,096 shares. Additionally, 432 investors decreased positions by around 26,905,021 shares, while 170 investors held positions by with 558,333,816 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 621,929,933 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WY stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,590,381 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 4,451,789 shares during the same period.