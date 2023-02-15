BMO Capital Markets lifts American International Group Inc. [AIG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

American International Group Inc. [NYSE: AIG] plunged by -$0.44 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $61.98 during the day while it closed the day at $61.52. The company report on February 13, 2023 that AIG Announces Plans to Form Independent Managing General Agency to Serve High Net Worth and Ultra High Net Worth Markets.

Business to be Rebranded as Private Client Select Insurance Services (PCS).

American International Group (NYSE: AIG) today announced that it has entered into a binding memorandum of understanding with Stone Point Capital LLC (Stone Point), a leading private equity firm focused on investing in businesses within the global financial services industry, to form an independent Managing General Agency (MGA) to serve High Net Worth and Ultra High Net Worth markets.

American International Group Inc. stock has also gained 1.50% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AIG stock has inclined by 1.87% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 8.39% and lost -2.72% year-on date.

The market cap for AIG stock reached $45.37 billion, with 763.05 million shares outstanding and 740.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.53M shares, AIG reached a trading volume of 3756203 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American International Group Inc. [AIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIG shares is $70.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for American International Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 07, 2022, representing the official price target for American International Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $57 to $64, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on AIG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American International Group Inc. is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for AIG in the course of the last twelve months was 11.46.

AIG stock trade performance evaluation

American International Group Inc. [AIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.50. With this latest performance, AIG shares dropped by -4.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.89 for American International Group Inc. [AIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.54, while it was recorded at 61.33 for the last single week of trading, and 56.62 for the last 200 days.

American International Group Inc. [AIG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American International Group Inc. [AIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.48. American International Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.81.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American International Group Inc. [AIG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American International Group Inc. go to 11.68%.

American International Group Inc. [AIG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $41,174 million, or 92.00% of AIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 76,173,119, which is approximately -0.843% of the company’s market cap and around 0.29% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 63,476,328 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.91 billion in AIG stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.54 billion in AIG stock with ownership of nearly 30.412% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American International Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 433 institutional holders increased their position in American International Group Inc. [NYSE:AIG] by around 62,058,012 shares. Additionally, 450 investors decreased positions by around 65,199,265 shares, while 139 investors held positions by with 542,019,529 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 669,276,806 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIG stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,512,615 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 7,929,815 shares during the same period.