Blue Water Vaccines Inc. [BWV] Is Currently 33.33 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. [NASDAQ: BWV] closed the trading session at $1.56 on 02/14/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.38, while the highest price level was $1.95. The company report on February 6, 2023 that Blue Water Vaccines Appoints Seasoned Commercial Operations Leader Frank Jaeger as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Business Development.

Mr. Jaeger brings over 25 years of biopharmaceutical experience to the BWV team, from start-up to large global pharma with significant pre-launch, launch, and in-market commercialization experience. His background in R&D, Medical Affairs, Business Development, and throughout Commercial Operations provides a broad world view and an understanding of varying perspectives. Mr. Jaeger has a wide range of specialty expertise across multiple disease areas, with substantial in-market experience on over 20 products. He is a respected industry leader and has been regularly invited to speak on commercialization topics at industry conferences and academic institutions.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 41.82 percent and weekly performance of 26.83 percent. The stock has been moved at -36.07 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 24.80 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 13.87 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 316.35K shares, BWV reached to a volume of 90025201 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Blue Water Vaccines Inc. [BWV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BWV shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BWV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Water Vaccines Inc. is set at 0.13 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.83.

BWV stock trade performance evaluation

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. [BWV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.83. With this latest performance, BWV shares gained by 24.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.07% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BWV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.93 for Blue Water Vaccines Inc. [BWV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2005, while it was recorded at 1.2520 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2210 for the last 200 days.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. [BWV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -110.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -86.55.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.80 and a Current Ratio set at 6.80.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. [BWV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 20.50% of BWV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BWV stocks are: AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP INC with ownership of 940,762, which is approximately 105.896% of the company’s market cap and around 17.30% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 564,046 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.88 million in BWV stocks shares; and CETERA ADVISOR NETWORKS LLC, currently with $0.21 million in BWV stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

12 institutional holders increased their position in Blue Water Vaccines Inc. [NASDAQ:BWV] by around 601,297 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 1,020,345 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 319,946 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,941,588 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BWV stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 75,450 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 914,458 shares during the same period.