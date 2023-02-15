Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] Stock trading around $0.97 per share: What’s Next?

Bitfarms Ltd. [NASDAQ: BITF] traded at a high on 02/14/23, posting a 10.23 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.97. The company report on February 14, 2023 that Sidoti & Company, LLC Announces Registration Now Open for March Small-Cap and May Micro-Cap Conferences.

Sidoti & Company, LLC announces that its two spring conferences are now open for registration. The March Virtual Small-Cap Conference will take place on Wednesday and Thursday, March 22-23, 2023, and the May Virtual Micro-Cap Conference will be on Wednesday and Thursday, May 10-11, 2023.Sidoti hosts eight virtual investor conferences a year, alternating between small- and micro-cap targeted companies. Companies can host both group presentations and private one-on-one meetings with investors. Over 100 companies and 1,000 investors are expected to attend the March conference.

As a registered broker-dealer, Sidoti’s in-house sales team regularly interfaces with its client base of over 500 institutional investors. Standing apart from others in the industry, Sidoti provides all presenters the opportunity to present their stories to Sidoti’s sales force through proprietary “teach-ins” before each conference. This increasingly popular offering positions Sidoti’s salespeople to fully engage in each presenter’s unique story and to then arrange the highest-quality investor meetings at each conference. Companies are encouraged to participate in these teach-ins, though availability is limited.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3746203 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bitfarms Ltd. stands at 11.82% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.22%.

The market cap for BITF stock reached $303.50 million, with 210.38 million shares outstanding and 180.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.02M shares, BITF reached a trading volume of 3746203 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bitfarms Ltd. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for BITF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

How has BITF stock performed recently?

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.82. With this latest performance, BITF shares dropped by -9.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BITF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.18 for Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7560, while it was recorded at 0.9587 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2107 for the last 200 days.

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.05 and a Gross Margin at +65.56. Bitfarms Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.06.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.39.

Bitfarms Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Insider trade positions for Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]

There are presently around $30 million, or 17.00% of BITF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BITF stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 13,605,080, which is approximately -6.707% of the company’s market cap and around 8.71% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 3,870,710 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.75 million in BITF stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $3.13 million in BITF stock with ownership of nearly 65.803% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bitfarms Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in Bitfarms Ltd. [NASDAQ:BITF] by around 4,497,730 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 3,720,532 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 22,327,479 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,545,741 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BITF stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 496,520 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,160,859 shares during the same period.