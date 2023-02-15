Berenberg slashes price target on Sumo Logic Inc. [SUMO] – find out why.

Sumo Logic Inc. [NASDAQ: SUMO] loss 0.00% on the last trading session, reaching $11.86 price per share at the time. The company report on February 9, 2023 that Sumo Logic to be Acquired by Francisco Partners for $1.7 Billion.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Sumo Logic stockholders will receive $12.05 per share in cash. This represents a premium of approximately 57% to Sumo Logic’s unaffected closing stock price on January 20, 2023, the last full trading day prior to media reports regarding a possible transaction. Upon completion of the transaction, Sumo Logic will become a private company with enhanced ability to expand its market opportunity, innovate on its critical solutions, accelerate growth, and further its vision.

Sumo Logic Inc. represents 119.12 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.43 billion with the latest information. SUMO stock price has been found in the range of $11.85 to $11.92.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.85M shares, SUMO reached a trading volume of 4205844 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SUMO shares is $11.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SUMO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Sumo Logic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $24 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Sumo Logic Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sumo Logic Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for SUMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.68.

Trading performance analysis for SUMO stock

Sumo Logic Inc. [SUMO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.74. With this latest performance, SUMO shares gained by 52.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SUMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.37 for Sumo Logic Inc. [SUMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.21, while it was recorded at 11.93 for the last single week of trading, and 8.16 for the last 200 days.

Sumo Logic Inc. [SUMO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Sumo Logic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sumo Logic Inc. [SUMO]

There are presently around $1,027 million, or 74.20% of SUMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SUMO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,032,413, which is approximately 5.659% of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,579,312 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $125.47 million in SUMO stocks shares; and SAPPHIRE VENTURES, L.L.C., currently with $76.47 million in SUMO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sumo Logic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in Sumo Logic Inc. [NASDAQ:SUMO] by around 9,389,308 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 8,885,683 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 68,329,730 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,604,721 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SUMO stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 594,900 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 2,563,364 shares during the same period.