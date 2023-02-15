Barclays slashes price target on Azul S.A. [AZUL] – find out why.

Azul S.A. [NYSE: AZUL] loss -4.29% or -0.21 points to close at $4.68 with a heavy trading volume of 4236835 shares. The company report on January 26, 2023 that FLYR and Azul Partner on Revenue Optimization Initiatives.

Airline innovator will revolutionize the industry by leveraging FLYR’s cutting-edge technology to improve profitability, optimize workflow, and provide more personalized offerings to travelers.

It opened the trading session at $4.88, the shares rose to $4.9099 and dropped to $4.5322, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AZUL points out that the company has recorded -54.52% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 3.11% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.53M shares, AZUL reached to a volume of 4236835 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Azul S.A. [AZUL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZUL shares is $12.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZUL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Azul S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Azul S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Azul S.A. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZUL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for AZUL in the course of the last twelve months was 23.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for AZUL stock

Azul S.A. [AZUL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.99. With this latest performance, AZUL shares dropped by -31.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZUL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.60 for Azul S.A. [AZUL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.36, while it was recorded at 5.28 for the last single week of trading, and 8.44 for the last 200 days.

Azul S.A. [AZUL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Azul S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Azul S.A. [AZUL]

Positions in Azul S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Azul S.A. [NYSE:AZUL] by around 4,121,384 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 8,711,209 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 17,625,906 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,458,499 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZUL stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 919,692 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 615,992 shares during the same period.