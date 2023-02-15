Banco Santander [Brasil] S.A. [BSBR] Revenue clocked in at $20.48 billion, up 7.03% YTD: What’s Next?

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. [NYSE: BSBR] gained 1.79% or 0.1 points to close at $5.68 with a heavy trading volume of 3486328 shares. The company report on February 28, 2022 that BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A. NOTICE TO THE MARKET: Filing of Form 20-F.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (“Santander Brasil”) (B3: SANB11) announces that its Annual Report on Form 20-F (the “20-F”), reporting its financial and operational data for 2021, was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, and with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission, the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários, or CVM, on February 28, 2022. The document has been posted on Santander Brasil’s website, https://www.santander.com.br/ri.

The 20-F contains detailed information about Santander Brasil, including certifications under the U.S. Sarbanes-Oxley Act, which attest to the effectiveness of Santander Brasil’s internal controls and procedures. Santander Brasil’s independent auditors, PricewaterhouseCoopers Auditores Independentes, issued an audit opinion on the financial statements and the effectiveness of internal controls over financial reporting as of December 31, 2021.

It opened the trading session at $5.51, the shares rose to $5.68 and dropped to $5.45, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BSBR points out that the company has recorded -1.69% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -21.11% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, BSBR reached to a volume of 3486328 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Banco Santander [Brasil] S.A. [BSBR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSBR shares is $5.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSBR stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for BSBR in the course of the last twelve months was 28.70.

Trading performance analysis for BSBR stock

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. [BSBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.37. With this latest performance, BSBR shares dropped by -1.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.00 for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. [BSBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.41, while it was recorded at 5.55 for the last single week of trading, and 5.73 for the last 200 days.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. [BSBR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BSBR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. go to 2.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Banco Santander [Brasil] S.A. [BSBR]

There are presently around $3,104 million, or 0.70% of BSBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BSBR stocks are: BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. with ownership of 520,218,168, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 13.72% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 7,145,144 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.58 million in BSBR stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $22.57 million in BSBR stock with ownership of nearly -0.224% of the company’s market capitalization.

41 institutional holders increased their position in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. [NYSE:BSBR] by around 4,465,479 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 1,670,492 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 540,346,818 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 546,482,789 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BSBR stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 823,555 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 303,729 shares during the same period.