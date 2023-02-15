Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] moved up 0.51: Why It’s Important

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NASDAQ: ACB] price surged by 0.51 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on February 9, 2023 that Aurora Cannabis Announces Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Results.

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB.

Cannabis Revenues Up ~20% from Fiscal Q1 2023, Net Revenue1 of $61.7 Million.

A sum of 5567113 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.34M shares. Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares reached a high of $0.9332 and dropped to a low of $0.9001 until finishing in the latest session at $0.91.

The average equity rating for ACB stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Cannabis Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63.

ACB Stock Performance Analysis:

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.90. With this latest performance, ACB shares dropped by -4.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.04 for Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0111, while it was recorded at 0.9450 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4519 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aurora Cannabis Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] shares currently have an operating margin of -157.59 and a Gross Margin at -65.98. Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -776.02.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -127.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -89.25.

Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $41 million, or 20.66% of ACB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACB stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 10,601,833, which is approximately 0.712% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 5,928,485 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.42 million in ACB stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $3.35 million in ACB stock with ownership of nearly 37.44% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aurora Cannabis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NASDAQ:ACB] by around 7,978,055 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 8,144,624 shares, while 99 investors held positions by with 28,248,437 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,371,116 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACB stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,493,980 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 1,976,534 shares during the same period.