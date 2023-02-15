Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] moved down -2.23: Why It’s Important

Ardelyx Inc. [NASDAQ: ARDX] loss -2.23% or -0.07 points to close at $3.07 with a heavy trading volume of 6409479 shares. The company report on February 2, 2023 that Ardelyx, Inc. Reports Employment Inducement Grants.

Ardelyx, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX), a biopharmaceutical company founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs, today announced that on January 27, 2023, the compensation committee of the company’s board of directors granted 23 new non-executive employees options to purchase an aggregate of 614,064 shares of the company’s common stock, and an aggregate of 236,333 Restricted Stock Units (RSUs). Each stock option has an exercise price per share equal to $2.85 per share, which was the closing trading price of the company’s common stock on the date of grant. The stock options and RSUs were granted as inducements material to each employee’s decision to enter into employment with Ardelyx, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Each stock option vests over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on the first anniversary of the employee’s first date of employment, and the remaining 75% of shares vesting monthly thereafter. Each RSU vests over four years, with 25% vesting on the first company designated quarterly RSU vest date following the first anniversary of the employee’s first day of employment, and the remaining 75% of shares vesting quarterly thereafter. Each stock option has a 10-year term, and each option and RSU is subject to the terms and conditions of the company’s 2016 Employment Commencement Incentive Plan and the award agreement covering the grant. .

It opened the trading session at $3.16, the shares rose to $3.255 and dropped to $2.99, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ARDX points out that the company has recorded 230.46% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -526.53% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 11.34M shares, ARDX reached to a volume of 6409479 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARDX shares is $5.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARDX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Ardelyx Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price from $7 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Ardelyx Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Ladenburg Thalmann analysts kept a Buy rating on ARDX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ardelyx Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 65.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

Trading performance analysis for ARDX stock

Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.36. With this latest performance, ARDX shares dropped by -2.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 230.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 334.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.66 for Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.65, while it was recorded at 3.20 for the last single week of trading, and 1.43 for the last 200 days.

Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1528.63 and a Gross Margin at +45.27. Ardelyx Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1566.46.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -151.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -90.00.

Ardelyx Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ardelyx Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]

There are presently around $251 million, or 36.50% of ARDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARDX stocks are: JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC with ownership of 19,774,333, which is approximately 139.591% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 10,383,329 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.88 million in ARDX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $25.52 million in ARDX stock with ownership of nearly 44.696% of the company’s market capitalization.

72 institutional holders increased their position in Ardelyx Inc. [NASDAQ:ARDX] by around 43,661,084 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 30,756,802 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 7,345,724 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,763,610 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARDX stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,145,743 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 21,593,175 shares during the same period.