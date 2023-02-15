Aptiv PLC [APTV] moved up 7.37: Why It’s Important

Aptiv PLC [NYSE: APTV] jumped around 8.31 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $121.10 at the close of the session, up 7.37%. The company report on February 2, 2023 that Aptiv Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Record 2022 Bookings and Revenue.

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener and more connected, today reported fourth quarter 2022 U.S. GAAP earnings of $0.86 per diluted share. Excluding special items, fourth quarter earnings totaled $1.27 per diluted share.

Aptiv PLC stock is now 30.03% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. APTV Stock saw the intraday high of $122.27 and lowest of $113.30 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 147.05, which means current price is +31.60% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.76M shares, APTV reached a trading volume of 4034993 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aptiv PLC [APTV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APTV shares is $128.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APTV stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Aptiv PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $151 to $120. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Aptiv PLC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $120 to $105, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on APTV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aptiv PLC is set at 3.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for APTV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for APTV in the course of the last twelve months was 80.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has APTV stock performed recently?

Aptiv PLC [APTV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.48. With this latest performance, APTV shares gained by 19.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APTV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.12 for Aptiv PLC [APTV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 102.25, while it was recorded at 115.70 for the last single week of trading, and 97.93 for the last 200 days.

Aptiv PLC [APTV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aptiv PLC [APTV] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.67 and a Gross Margin at +14.18. Aptiv PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.40.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.98.

Aptiv PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Aptiv PLC [APTV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APTV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aptiv PLC go to 33.44%.

Insider trade positions for Aptiv PLC [APTV]

There are presently around $30,645 million, or 98.70% of APTV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APTV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,816,335, which is approximately 1.259% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,247,672 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.69 billion in APTV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.22 billion in APTV stock with ownership of nearly -1.84% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aptiv PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 392 institutional holders increased their position in Aptiv PLC [NYSE:APTV] by around 22,519,294 shares. Additionally, 332 investors decreased positions by around 19,511,589 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 211,027,462 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 253,058,345 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APTV stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,285,360 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 1,722,549 shares during the same period.