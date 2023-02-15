Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] Is Currently 0.83 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE: APO] price surged by 0.83 percent to reach at $0.59. The company report on February 9, 2023 that Apollo Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Marc Rowan, Chief Executive Officer at Apollo said, “After a long period of market excess, our guiding principles – purchase price matters, excess return per unit of risk, and aligned investing – delivered mightily in what was a transformational 2022 for Apollo. We generated record fee related earnings, record normalized spread related earnings, and record organic inflows as our clients recognized our differentiated investing capabilities and entrusted us with their capital. Additionally, we made substantial progress on our three key growth pillars – origination, global wealth, and capital solutions – while identifying new initiatives to drive further growth in support of our multi-year business plan. We enter 2023 with great momentum and a focus on execution.”.

A sum of 3431364 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.26M shares. Apollo Global Management Inc. shares reached a high of $73.13 and dropped to a low of $70.74 until finishing in the latest session at $71.66.

The one-year APO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.33. The average equity rating for APO stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APO shares is $76.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Apollo Global Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Apollo Global Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $59.50, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on APO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apollo Global Management Inc. is set at 2.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for APO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.62.

APO Stock Performance Analysis:

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.30. With this latest performance, APO shares gained by 2.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.49 for Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.86, while it was recorded at 71.14 for the last single week of trading, and 58.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Apollo Global Management Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] shares currently have an operating margin of +138.03 and a Gross Margin at +99.24. Apollo Global Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +50.91.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 69.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.70.

APO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apollo Global Management Inc. go to 19.28%.

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $22,786 million, or 56.10% of APO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,866,248, which is approximately 2.542% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,755,707 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.2 billion in APO stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $2.19 billion in APO stock with ownership of nearly -0.03% of the company’s market capitalization.

360 institutional holders increased their position in Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE:APO] by around 25,003,354 shares. Additionally, 267 investors decreased positions by around 25,577,589 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 267,390,054 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 317,970,997 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APO stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,302,901 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 5,822,969 shares during the same period.