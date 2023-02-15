Apollo Endosurgery Inc. [APEN] fell -0.30% so far this year. What now?

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. [NASDAQ: APEN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.05% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than 0.00%. The company report on December 13, 2022 that Apollo Endosurgery Announces Two Important Milestones in the Advancement of Endoscopic Procedures for Patients Living with Obesity.

MERIT Trial Selected as 2022 Top Story in Gastroenterology and ASMBS adds Apollo Systems to List of Approved Bariatric Devices.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (“Apollo”) (NASDAQ:APEN), a global leader in minimally invasive medical devices for gastrointestinal and bariatric procedures, announced today that the MERIT trial, published in The Lancet earlier this year(1), was selected as 2022 Top Story in Gastroenterology.(2) Additionally, the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS) formally added four Apollo systems to its list of FDA Approved Bariatric Devices on December 5.(3) These milestones come only months after Apollo received FDA marketing authorization for Apollo ESG, Apollo ESG Sx, Apollo REVISE and Apollo REVISE Sx to facilitate weight loss in patients with obesity (BMI 30-50 kg

Over the last 12 months, APEN stock rose by 82.05%. The one-year Apollo Endosurgery Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.25. The average equity rating for APEN stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $473.54 million, with 40.85 million shares outstanding and 38.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, APEN stock reached a trading volume of 4007235 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Apollo Endosurgery Inc. [APEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APEN shares is $11.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Apollo Endosurgery Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Lake Street dropped their target price from $14 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Apollo Endosurgery Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on APEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apollo Endosurgery Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for APEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.40.

APEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. [APEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, APEN shares gained by 0.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 82.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.72 for Apollo Endosurgery Inc. [APEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.92, while it was recorded at 9.94 for the last single week of trading, and 6.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Apollo Endosurgery Inc. Fundamentals:

Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 6.00.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. [APEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $374 million, or 74.30% of APEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APEN stocks are: CPMG INC with ownership of 6,183,603, which is approximately 56.008% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 4,056,627 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.32 million in APEN stocks shares; and STONEPINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $37.04 million in APEN stock with ownership of nearly 31.559% of the company’s market capitalization.

57 institutional holders increased their position in Apollo Endosurgery Inc. [NASDAQ:APEN] by around 12,368,558 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 6,390,876 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 18,867,448 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,626,882 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APEN stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,669,820 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 4,418,858 shares during the same period.