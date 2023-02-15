Angi Inc. [ANGI] gain 3.83% so far this year. What now?

Angi Inc. [NASDAQ: ANGI] price plunged by -8.27 percent to reach at -$0.22. The company report on February 13, 2023 that Angi Inc. Earnings Release and Earnings Deck Available on Company’s Website.

The live audiocast and replay will be open to the public through the investor relations section of the Angi site at ir.angi.com/quarterly-earnings.

A sum of 3175466 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.20M shares. Angi Inc. shares reached a high of $2.6807 and dropped to a low of $2.43 until finishing in the latest session at $2.44.

The one-year ANGI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 52.8. The average equity rating for ANGI stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Angi Inc. [ANGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANGI shares is $5.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Angi Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Angi Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12.50, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on ANGI stock. On August 06, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ANGI shares from 16 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Angi Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13.

ANGI Stock Performance Analysis:

Angi Inc. [ANGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.01. With this latest performance, ANGI shares dropped by -10.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.18 for Angi Inc. [ANGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.50, while it was recorded at 2.74 for the last single week of trading, and 3.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Angi Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Angi Inc. [ANGI] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.79 and a Gross Margin at +76.17. Angi Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.23.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.26.

Angi Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Angi Inc. [ANGI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $141 million, or 98.00% of ANGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANGI stocks are: BROWN ADVISORY INC with ownership of 9,489,400, which is approximately -24.19% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,444,778 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.72 million in ANGI stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $8.29 million in ANGI stock with ownership of nearly 34.022% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Angi Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in Angi Inc. [NASDAQ:ANGI] by around 10,187,940 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 16,517,714 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 31,022,103 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,727,757 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANGI stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,599,949 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 8,386,179 shares during the same period.