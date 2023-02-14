why WeWork Inc. [WE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.58

WeWork Inc. [NYSE: WE] loss -1.24% on the last trading session, reaching $1.59 price per share at the time. The company report on February 7, 2023 that WeWork Announces New SoftBank Appointment, David Tolley, to Board of Directors.

WeWork Inc. (NYSE: WE), the leading global flexible space provider, today announced that David Tolley, Board Member and former Chief Financial Officer at Intelsat S.A., has been appointed to the WeWork Board of Directors, effective February 2, 2023. Mr. Tolley succeeds Kirthiga Reddy, CEO, Virtualness, and President, Athena Technology II, who had served on WeWork’s Board since February 2020.

David Tolley brings over 25 years of experience creating and executing strategies that increase corporate valuation, cash flow, and revenue. He most recently served as Chief Financial Officer at Intelsat S.A. from 2019 to 2022. Over the course of his career, Mr. Tolley has also served as Chief Financial Officer of OneWeb, Senior Advisor to Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners, and as a Vice President in the Investment Banking Division of Morgan Stanley. Mr. Tolley was also a private equity partner at Blackstone from 2000 to 2011, where he focused on satellite services, broadcasting and newspaper strategy and investments. He previously served as a member of the Board of Directors of ExteNet Systems, Cumulus Media, Beechcraft, Gold Toe, Freedom Communications, Montecito Broadcast Group, New Skies Satellites, Centennial Communications and currently serves on the Board of Directors of Digital Bridge and KVH Industries. He holds a Master of Business Administration from Columbia Business School and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics & History from the University of Michigan.

WeWork Inc. represents 762.38 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.17 billion with the latest information. WE stock price has been found in the range of $1.56 to $1.65.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.55M shares, WE reached a trading volume of 4935286 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about WeWork Inc. [WE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WE shares is $6.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for WeWork Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 24, 2022, representing the official price target for WeWork Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6.50, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on WE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WeWork Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for WE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38.

Trading performance analysis for WE stock

WeWork Inc. [WE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.62. With this latest performance, WE shares dropped by -7.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.86 for WeWork Inc. [WE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7150, while it was recorded at 1.6800 for the last single week of trading, and 3.8214 for the last 200 days.

WeWork Inc. [WE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WeWork Inc. [WE] shares currently have an operating margin of -86.94 and a Gross Margin at -47.62. WeWork Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -188.51.

WeWork Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at WeWork Inc. [WE]

There are presently around $988 million, or 87.10% of WE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WE stocks are: SB GLOBAL ADVISERS LTD with ownership of 324,348,048, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD, holding 81,077,918 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $128.91 million in WE stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $112.88 million in WE stock with ownership of nearly -0.772% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WeWork Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in WeWork Inc. [NYSE:WE] by around 36,689,701 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 15,351,570 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 569,443,832 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 621,485,103 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WE stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,207,693 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 4,814,872 shares during the same period.