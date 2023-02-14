why PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $189.73

PepsiCo Inc. [NASDAQ: PEP] closed the trading session at $177.77 on 02/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $176.04, while the highest price level was $178.225. The company report on February 10, 2023 that PepsiCo to Present at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference.

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) today announced that Ramon Laguarta, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Hugh Johnston, Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Conference in Boca Raton, Florida on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at approximately 10:00 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be accessible at the date and time noted above at www.pepsico.com in the “Investors” section under “Financial Information / Events and Presentations.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.60 percent and weekly performance of 3.46 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.25 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.13 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.16 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.83M shares, PEP reached to a volume of 5204062 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEP shares is $189.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for PepsiCo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2022, representing the official price target for PepsiCo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $179 to $181, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on PEP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PepsiCo Inc. is set at 2.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.96.

PEP stock trade performance evaluation

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.46. With this latest performance, PEP shares gained by 1.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.80 for PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 177.34, while it was recorded at 173.89 for the last single week of trading, and 173.16 for the last 200 days.

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.73 and a Gross Margin at +53.38. PepsiCo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.31.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 53.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.66.

PepsiCo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PepsiCo Inc. go to 7.55%.

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $177,353 million, or 74.00% of PEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 130,504,608, which is approximately 1.29% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 110,128,347 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.58 billion in PEP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $10.6 billion in PEP stock with ownership of nearly 0.715% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PepsiCo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,499 institutional holders increased their position in PepsiCo Inc. [NASDAQ:PEP] by around 47,190,575 shares. Additionally, 1,323 investors decreased positions by around 33,989,817 shares, while 426 investors held positions by with 916,474,744 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 997,655,136 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEP stock had 247 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,796,036 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 3,448,991 shares during the same period.