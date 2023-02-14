why NIKE Inc. [NKE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $128.50

NIKE Inc. [NYSE: NKE] price surged by 2.39 percent to reach at $2.92. The company report on February 9, 2023 that NIKE, Inc. Declares $0.340 Quarterly Dividend.

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.340 per share on the Company’s outstanding Class A and Class B Common Stock payable on April 3, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business March 6, 2023.

A sum of 5689129 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.51M shares. NIKE Inc. shares reached a high of $125.72 and dropped to a low of $122.46 until finishing in the latest session at $125.15.

The one-year NKE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.61. The average equity rating for NKE stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NIKE Inc. [NKE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKE shares is $128.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for NIKE Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2022, representing the official price target for NIKE Inc. stock. On September 30, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NKE shares from 156 to 141.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NIKE Inc. is set at 3.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.85.

NKE Stock Performance Analysis:

NIKE Inc. [NKE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.46. With this latest performance, NKE shares dropped by -2.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.97 for NIKE Inc. [NKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 119.79, while it was recorded at 123.56 for the last single week of trading, and 109.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NIKE Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NIKE Inc. [NKE] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.49 and a Gross Margin at +46.13. NIKE Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.92.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 43.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.49.

NIKE Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

NKE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIKE Inc. go to 6.77%.

NIKE Inc. [NKE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $123,897 million, or 82.90% of NKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NKE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 109,698,806, which is approximately 0.998% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 85,499,808 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.7 billion in NKE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.91 billion in NKE stock with ownership of nearly 1.251% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,147 institutional holders increased their position in NIKE Inc. [NYSE:NKE] by around 49,085,518 shares. Additionally, 1,033 investors decreased positions by around 53,744,684 shares, while 266 investors held positions by with 887,158,812 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 989,989,014 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NKE stock had 274 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,507,813 shares, while 141 institutional investors sold positions of 10,905,301 shares during the same period.