why Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.23

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [NYSE: ITUB] surged by $0.05 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $4.96 during the day while it closed the day at $4.92. The company report on February 7, 2023 that ITAÚ UNIBANCO – MATERIAL FACT – PROJECTIONS 2023.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (“Company” or “Itaú Unibanco”), in compliance with Article 157, Paragraph 4 of Law 6,404/76 and Resolution no. 44/21 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission, informs its stockholders and the market in general that as of this date it has released its projections for the year 2023 in accordance with the provision in item 11 (“Projections”) of the Reference Form.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stock has also gained 1.03% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ITUB stock has declined by -6.38% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 0.52% and gained 4.53% year-on date.

The market cap for ITUB stock reached $44.45 billion, with 9.80 billion shares outstanding and 5.30 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 38.22M shares, ITUB reached a trading volume of 44750310 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ITUB shares is $6.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ITUB stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $5.40 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on ITUB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for ITUB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for ITUB in the course of the last twelve months was 1.95.

ITUB stock trade performance evaluation

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.03. With this latest performance, ITUB shares dropped by -2.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITUB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.59 for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.81, while it was recorded at 4.88 for the last single week of trading, and 4.94 for the last 200 days.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.60. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.36.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.35.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ITUB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. go to 9.40%.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,460 million, or 18.10% of ITUB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ITUB stocks are: SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP with ownership of 92,257,862, which is approximately -9.915% of the company’s market cap and around 52.10% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 63,855,845 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $314.17 million in ITUB stocks shares; and WESTWOOD GLOBAL INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $309.34 million in ITUB stock with ownership of nearly 12.149% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [NYSE:ITUB] by around 164,654,962 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 101,416,333 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 640,332,524 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 906,403,819 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ITUB stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 56,709,078 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 8,391,227 shares during the same period.