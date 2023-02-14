why Gold Resource Corporation [GORO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.62

Gold Resource Corporation [AMEX: GORO] slipped around -0.48 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.15 at the close of the session, down -29.45%. The company report on February 13, 2023 that Gold Resource Corporation Issues 2023 Guidance and Suspension of Dividend Program.

Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American: GORO) (the “Company,” “We,” “Our” or “GRC”) remains focused on unlocking the value of our Mexican mine, existing infrastructure, and large property position. Additionally, the Company remains committed to optimizing the mine plan and process flowsheets for the Back Forty Project. With that said, the 2022 market volatility, challenging economic conditions and the lower grade profile of our current Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources, have collectively contributed to an adverse impact on our 2022 cash flows and consolidated earnings. While we are focused on organic growth and disciplined cost cutting initiatives, the lower grade profile is expected to continue through 2023 and is projected to negatively impact operating cash flows and total cash costs per gold equivalent ounce, as reflected in the guidance table below.

Allen Palmiere, President and CEO, said, “2022 was a challenging year for the Company on a number of fronts; however, we made excellent strides with our operations, capital and exploration programs. Further, I remain very proud of how our workforce embraced our objectives and values around safety, operational process improvement and collaboration with our internal and external stakeholders. We will continue identifying operational efficiencies and cost improvement opportunities in 2023; however, as per our 2023 guidance, lower gold grades will result in less production in 2023 than 2022 and further significantly contribute to an increased Cash Costs and All-in Sustaining Costs. More importantly, we are eager to advance the exploration drilling at a number of highly prospective underground targets in Mexico. With the Back Forty Project, we will continue work on the feasibility study with a deliberate and measured approach. I remain optimistic that this year will provide opportunities to grow the Company in new directions.”.

Gold Resource Corporation stock is now -24.84% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GORO Stock saw the intraday high of $1.49 and lowest of $1.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.63, which means current price is +15.00% above from all time high which was touched on 01/26/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 539.49K shares, GORO reached a trading volume of 7670129 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gold Resource Corporation [GORO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GORO shares is $4.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GORO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Gold Resource Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2019, representing the official price target for Gold Resource Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.75, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on GORO stock. On May 09, 2013, analysts decreased their price target for GORO shares from 9 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gold Resource Corporation is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for GORO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

How has GORO stock performed recently?

Gold Resource Corporation [GORO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -31.55. With this latest performance, GORO shares dropped by -33.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GORO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.59 for Gold Resource Corporation [GORO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6316, while it was recorded at 1.5440 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6989 for the last 200 days.

Gold Resource Corporation [GORO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gold Resource Corporation [GORO] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.82 and a Gross Margin at +24.73. Gold Resource Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.46.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.62.

Gold Resource Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Insider trade positions for Gold Resource Corporation [GORO]

There are presently around $30 million, or 30.30% of GORO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GORO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,742,868, which is approximately 18.182% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 4,455,083 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.12 million in GORO stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $2.9 million in GORO stock with ownership of nearly 0.334% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gold Resource Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Gold Resource Corporation [AMEX:GORO] by around 2,065,165 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 2,069,623 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 21,694,377 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,829,165 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GORO stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 252,230 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,057,923 shares during the same period.