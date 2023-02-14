why Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $20.57

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE: CLF] gained 0.85% or 0.17 points to close at $20.11 with a heavy trading volume of 9784793 shares. The company report on February 13, 2023 that Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2022 Results.

Full-Year Financial Highlights.

It opened the trading session at $19.85, the shares rose to $20.31 and dropped to $19.555, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CLF points out that the company has recorded 2.24% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -70.14% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 11.53M shares, CLF reached to a volume of 9784793 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLF shares is $20.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLF stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $13.60 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2023, representing the official price target for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on CLF stock. On December 23, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CLF shares from 26 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLF in the course of the last twelve months was 4.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for CLF stock

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.50. With this latest performance, CLF shares dropped by -3.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.01 for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.35, while it was recorded at 20.06 for the last single week of trading, and 17.66 for the last 200 days.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.36 and a Gross Margin at +21.88. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.60.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 72.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.70.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]

There are presently around $6,697 million, or 67.60% of CLF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 54,412,072, which is approximately 0.561% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 50,252,165 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.01 billion in CLF stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $431.3 million in CLF stock with ownership of nearly -5.537% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 283 institutional holders increased their position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE:CLF] by around 27,714,135 shares. Additionally, 286 investors decreased positions by around 28,812,975 shares, while 110 investors held positions by with 276,514,578 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 333,041,688 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLF stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,953,865 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 5,634,659 shares during the same period.