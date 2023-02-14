Wells Fargo slashes price target on Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] – find out why.

Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ: MDLZ] surged by $0.77 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $66.74 during the day while it closed the day at $66.27. The company report on February 7, 2023 that Mondelēz International to Present at CAGNY Conference on February 21.

A listen-only webcast will be provided at www.mondelezinternational.com and a replay of the event will also be available on the company’s website.

Mondelez International Inc. stock has also gained 0.15% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MDLZ stock has inclined by 1.99% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 3.22% and lost -0.57% year-on date.

The market cap for MDLZ stock reached $88.68 billion, with 1.37 billion shares outstanding and 1.35 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.66M shares, MDLZ reached a trading volume of 5588178 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDLZ shares is $75.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDLZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Mondelez International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Mondelez International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $70 to $71, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on MDLZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mondelez International Inc. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDLZ in the course of the last twelve months was 87.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

MDLZ stock trade performance evaluation

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.15. With this latest performance, MDLZ shares dropped by -0.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.94 for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.33, while it was recorded at 65.19 for the last single week of trading, and 63.15 for the last 200 days.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.12 and a Gross Margin at +34.63. Mondelez International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.63.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.93.

Mondelez International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDLZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mondelez International Inc. go to 6.59%.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $69,342 million, or 80.10% of MDLZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDLZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 122,569,785, which is approximately 0.931% of the company’s market cap and around 0.15% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 98,955,502 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.56 billion in MDLZ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.02 billion in MDLZ stock with ownership of nearly 0.603% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mondelez International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 864 institutional holders increased their position in Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ:MDLZ] by around 48,337,490 shares. Additionally, 761 investors decreased positions by around 43,168,019 shares, while 299 investors held positions by with 954,851,106 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,046,356,615 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDLZ stock had 187 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,289,950 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 5,611,885 shares during the same period.