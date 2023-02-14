Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] Is Currently -0.13 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE: WFC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.13% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.15%. The company report on February 7, 2023 that Deploying Capital for Veteran Entrepreneurs.

Over the last 12 months, WFC stock dropped by -19.56%. The one-year Wells Fargo & Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.8. The average equity rating for WFC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $181.26 billion, with 3.80 billion shares outstanding and 3.77 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.49M shares, WFC stock reached a trading volume of 18866656 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WFC shares is $53.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Wells Fargo & Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $49 to $46. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Wells Fargo & Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51.79, while Odeon analysts kept a Buy rating on WFC stock. On October 03, 2022, analysts increased their price target for WFC shares from 46 to 48.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wells Fargo & Company is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for WFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 96.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for WFC in the course of the last twelve months was 42.52.

WFC Stock Performance Analysis:

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.15. With this latest performance, WFC shares gained by 11.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.86 for Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.91, while it was recorded at 47.83 for the last single week of trading, and 43.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Wells Fargo & Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.07. Wells Fargo & Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.91.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.69.

WFC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wells Fargo & Company go to 5.68%.

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $132,038 million, or 74.60% of WFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 331,546,750, which is approximately 1.446% of the company’s market cap and around 0.16% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 263,137,792 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.5 billion in WFC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $8.52 billion in WFC stock with ownership of nearly 0.245% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wells Fargo & Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 905 institutional holders increased their position in Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE:WFC] by around 135,992,783 shares. Additionally, 943 investors decreased positions by around 102,520,393 shares, while 297 investors held positions by with 2,540,645,371 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,779,158,547 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WFC stock had 157 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,600,646 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 18,024,979 shares during the same period.