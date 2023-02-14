Wedbush slashes price target on Geron Corporation [GERN] – find out why.

Geron Corporation [NASDAQ: GERN] price plunged by -10.30 percent to reach at -$0.31. The company report on January 19, 2023 that Geron Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN) today reported that it has granted non-statutory stock options to purchase an aggregate of 75,730 shares of Geron common stock as inducements to a newly hired employee in connection with commencement of employment with the Company.

The stock options were granted on January 18, 2023 at an exercise price of $3.12 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Geron common stock on the date of grant. A stock option representing an aggregate of 70,000 shares has a 10-year term and vests over four years, with 12.5% of the shares underlying the option vesting on the six-month anniversary of commencement of employment for the employee and the remaining shares vesting over the following 42 months in equal installments of whole shares, subject to continued employment with Geron through the applicable vesting dates. Stock options representing an aggregate of 5,730 shares have a 10-year term and vest in full upon achievement of certain regulatory milestones, subject to continued employment with Geron through the applicable vesting dates. All of the stock options were granted as material inducement to employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and are subject to the terms and conditions of the stock option agreements covering the grants and Geron’s 2018 Inducement Award Plan, which was adopted December 14, 2018 and provides for the granting of stock options to new employees.

A sum of 8498002 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.43M shares. Geron Corporation shares reached a high of $3.00 and dropped to a low of $2.69 until finishing in the latest session at $2.70.

The one-year GERN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 49.34. The average equity rating for GERN stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Geron Corporation [GERN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GERN shares is $5.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GERN stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Geron Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Geron Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on GERN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Geron Corporation is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for GERN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 686.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51.

GERN Stock Performance Analysis:

Geron Corporation [GERN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.41. With this latest performance, GERN shares dropped by -16.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 162.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GERN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.00 for Geron Corporation [GERN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.74, while it was recorded at 2.99 for the last single week of trading, and 2.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Geron Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Geron Corporation [GERN] shares currently have an operating margin of -8183.70 and a Gross Margin at +43.79. Geron Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8335.39.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -68.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.75.

Geron Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

GERN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GERN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Geron Corporation go to 5.00%.

Geron Corporation [GERN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $539 million, or 50.50% of GERN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GERN stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 30,126,299, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,261,135 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $73.61 million in GERN stocks shares; and VIVO CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $52.06 million in GERN stock with ownership of nearly 26.544% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Geron Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in Geron Corporation [NASDAQ:GERN] by around 24,716,739 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 19,200,615 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 155,566,153 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 199,483,507 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GERN stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,418,337 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 948,131 shares during the same period.