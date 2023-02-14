Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]. What else is Wall St. saying

Merck & Co. Inc. [NYSE: MRK] jumped around 0.98 points on Monday, while shares priced at $109.55 at the close of the session, up 0.90%. The company report on February 9, 2023 that Merck: Women in Science? Absolutely.

Women scientists have historically been underrepresented in the field of process research and development – the space between drug discovery and manufacturing. However, over the past seven years, the percentage of women on our company’s small molecule process research & development (SM PR&D) team has nearly doubled and continues to grow.

“This progress is important because it reflects our mindset that diversity and inclusion fuel creativity and innovation.”.

Merck & Co. Inc. stock is now -1.26% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MRK Stock saw the intraday high of $109.57 and lowest of $108.35 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 115.49, which means current price is +13.69% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.10M shares, MRK reached a trading volume of 7380972 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRK shares is $118.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Merck & Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Merck & Co. Inc. stock. On September 14, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MRK shares from 95 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Merck & Co. Inc. is set at 2.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRK in the course of the last twelve months was 35.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has MRK stock performed recently?

Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.31. With this latest performance, MRK shares dropped by -1.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.65 for Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 109.43, while it was recorded at 107.43 for the last single week of trading, and 96.32 for the last 200 days.

Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Merck & Co. Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Merck & Co. Inc. go to 8.93%.

Insider trade positions for Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]

There are presently around $206,689 million, or 76.60% of MRK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 227,205,978, which is approximately 1.37% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 214,731,385 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.52 billion in MRK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $12.85 billion in MRK stock with ownership of nearly -0.408% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,500 institutional holders increased their position in Merck & Co. Inc. [NYSE:MRK] by around 92,691,212 shares. Additionally, 1,405 investors decreased positions by around 70,119,273 shares, while 353 investors held positions by with 1,723,896,733 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,886,707,218 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRK stock had 293 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,027,611 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 1,894,592 shares during the same period.