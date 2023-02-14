Wall Street Analyst Initiated The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]. What else is Wall St. saying

The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE: PG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.31% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.94%. The company report on February 9, 2023 that Corium Pharma Solutions Names Two Industry Veterans to its Executive Team.

Over the last 12 months, PG stock dropped by -10.88%. The one-year The Procter & Gamble Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.82. The average equity rating for PG stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $327.55 billion, with 2.37 billion shares outstanding and 2.36 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.77M shares, PG stock reached a trading volume of 5081450 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PG shares is $155.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for The Procter & Gamble Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 10, 2022, representing the official price target for The Procter & Gamble Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $175, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on PG stock. On March 30, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PG shares from 181 to 165.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Procter & Gamble Company is set at 2.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for PG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for PG in the course of the last twelve months was 57.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

PG Stock Performance Analysis:

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.94. With this latest performance, PG shares dropped by -6.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.53 for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 147.52, while it was recorded at 138.79 for the last single week of trading, and 142.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Procter & Gamble Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.34 and a Gross Margin at +47.65. The Procter & Gamble Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.47.

The Procter & Gamble Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

PG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Procter & Gamble Company go to 5.07%.

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $209,361 million, or 65.50% of PG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 225,735,413, which is approximately 0.519% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 159,685,935 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.37 billion in PG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $14.67 billion in PG stock with ownership of nearly 0.767% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Procter & Gamble Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,653 institutional holders increased their position in The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE:PG] by around 43,309,881 shares. Additionally, 1,392 investors decreased positions by around 45,301,722 shares, while 389 investors held positions by with 1,406,074,065 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,494,685,668 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PG stock had 261 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,798,877 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 3,240,130 shares during the same period.