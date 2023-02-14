Wall Street Analyst Initiated FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]. What else is Wall St. saying

FuelCell Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: FCEL] gained 0.87% on the last trading session, reaching $3.46 price per share at the time. The company report on December 20, 2022 that FuelCell Energy Reports Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2022 Results.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Highlights(All comparisons are year-over-year unless otherwise noted).

FuelCell Energy Inc. represents 405.64 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.43 billion with the latest information. FCEL stock price has been found in the range of $3.34 to $3.59.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.93M shares, FCEL reached a trading volume of 9337705 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FCEL shares is $3.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FCEL stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for FuelCell Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for FuelCell Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FuelCell Energy Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for FCEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11.

Trading performance analysis for FCEL stock

FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.96. With this latest performance, FCEL shares gained by 9.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FCEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.18 for FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.30, while it was recorded at 3.59 for the last single week of trading, and 3.62 for the last 200 days.

FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] shares currently have an operating margin of -108.78 and a Gross Margin at -21.30. FuelCell Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -109.38.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.73.

FuelCell Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 6.80.

FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FCEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FuelCell Energy Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]

There are presently around $621 million, or 44.90% of FCEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FCEL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 38,346,213, which is approximately 0.3% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 38,273,473 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $132.43 million in FCEL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $37.57 million in FCEL stock with ownership of nearly 2.552% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FuelCell Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in FuelCell Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:FCEL] by around 17,458,409 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 11,285,027 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 150,790,133 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 179,533,569 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FCEL stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,419,431 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,450,489 shares during the same period.