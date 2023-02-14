Wall Street Analyst Downgrade The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]. What else is Wall St. saying

The Williams Companies Inc. [NYSE: WMB] price plunged by -0.03 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on February 13, 2023 that Williams Appoints Carri Lockhart to Board of Directors.

Williams (NYSE: WMB) today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Carri Lockhart as an independent director on the Board, effective Feb. 10, 2023.

A sum of 4797870 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.57M shares. The Williams Companies Inc. shares reached a high of $31.95 and dropped to a low of $31.63 until finishing in the latest session at $31.81.

The one-year WMB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.62. The average equity rating for WMB stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMB shares is $37.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for The Williams Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2022, representing the official price target for The Williams Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on WMB stock. On September 08, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for WMB shares from 35 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Williams Companies Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMB in the course of the last twelve months was 10.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

WMB Stock Performance Analysis:

The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.35. With this latest performance, WMB shares dropped by -3.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.59 for The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.52, while it was recorded at 31.77 for the last single week of trading, and 32.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Williams Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.15 and a Gross Margin at +29.37. The Williams Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.35.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.16.

The Williams Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

WMB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Williams Companies Inc. go to 7.30%.

The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $33,846 million, or 88.10% of WMB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WMB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 127,907,931, which is approximately 1.217% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 120,890,256 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.85 billion in WMB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.83 billion in WMB stock with ownership of nearly 0.444% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Williams Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 636 institutional holders increased their position in The Williams Companies Inc. [NYSE:WMB] by around 56,190,311 shares. Additionally, 416 investors decreased positions by around 41,704,819 shares, while 176 investors held positions by with 966,125,049 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,064,020,179 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WMB stock had 129 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,949,102 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 6,581,146 shares during the same period.