Visa Inc. [V] Is Currently 0.74 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Visa Inc. [NYSE: V] traded at a high on 02/13/23, posting a 0.74 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $228.88. The company report on February 8, 2023 that Visa Rolls Out New Offers for Small Businesses.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4944984 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Visa Inc. stands at 1.47% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.87%.

The market cap for V stock reached $475.54 billion, with 2.06 billion shares outstanding and 1.61 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.48M shares, V reached a trading volume of 4944984 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Visa Inc. [V]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for V shares is $261.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on V stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Visa Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Redburn raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on November 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Visa Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $270 to $260, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on V stock. On August 16, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for V shares from 230 to 225.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Visa Inc. is set at 4.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for V stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for V in the course of the last twelve months was 33.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has V stock performed recently?

Visa Inc. [V] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.24. With this latest performance, V shares gained by 2.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for V stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.66 for Visa Inc. [V]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 217.87, while it was recorded at 229.39 for the last single week of trading, and 205.80 for the last 200 days.

Visa Inc. [V]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Visa Inc. [V] shares currently have an operating margin of +67.38 and a Gross Margin at +77.50. Visa Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +49.91.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.38.

Visa Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Visa Inc. [V]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for V. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Visa Inc. go to 15.48%.

Insider trade positions for Visa Inc. [V]

There are presently around $355,658 million, or 98.90% of V stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of V stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 147,356,830, which is approximately 1.46% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 124,903,850 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.59 billion in V stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $16.14 billion in V stock with ownership of nearly -0.356% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Visa Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,627 institutional holders increased their position in Visa Inc. [NYSE:V] by around 62,260,975 shares. Additionally, 1,469 investors decreased positions by around 50,289,638 shares, while 364 investors held positions by with 1,441,356,153 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,553,906,766 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. V stock had 283 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,095,338 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 3,479,563 shares during the same period.