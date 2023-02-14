VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] Revenue clocked in at $2.21 billion, up 6.57% YTD: What’s Next?

VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE: VICI] gained 0.15% on the last trading session, reaching $34.53 price per share at the time. The company report on February 1, 2023 that VICI Properties Inc. Provides Construction Financing to Great Wolf Lodge in the Northeast.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties” or the “Company”), an experiential real estate investment trust, announced today that the Company has agreed to provide a construction loan for up to $287.9 million to Great Wolf Resorts, Inc. (“Great Wolf”) related to the development of Great Wolf Lodge in Mashantucket, Connecticut, a family resort project adjacent to the Foxwoods Resort Casino. The 549-room indoor water park resort was officially announced today during a groundbreaking event and is expected to start welcoming guests by mid-2025.

This transaction represents VICI Properties’ fourth loan investment with Great Wolf for a total capital commitment of $553.4 million as part of the Company’s previously announced strategic arrangement to provide financing to support the funding of the development of Great Wolf’s pipeline.

VICI Properties Inc. represents 1.03 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $35.52 billion with the latest information. VICI stock price has been found in the range of $34.3525 to $34.63.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.85M shares, VICI reached a trading volume of 4584514 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VICI shares is $37.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VICI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for VICI Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2022, representing the official price target for VICI Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on VICI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VICI Properties Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for VICI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for VICI in the course of the last twelve months was 53.04.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.35. With this latest performance, VICI shares gained by 1.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VICI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.23 for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.46, while it was recorded at 34.48 for the last single week of trading, and 32.08 for the last 200 days.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI Properties Inc. go to 7.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]

There are presently around $33,412 million, or 98.60% of VICI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VICI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 144,131,966, which is approximately 2.121% of the company’s market cap and around 0.36% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 97,332,548 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.36 billion in VICI stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.61 billion in VICI stock with ownership of nearly -5.094% of the company’s market capitalization.

410 institutional holders increased their position in VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE:VICI] by around 44,321,055 shares. Additionally, 257 investors decreased positions by around 65,594,590 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 857,716,673 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 967,632,318 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VICI stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,439,454 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 2,981,434 shares during the same period.