United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] Is Currently 0.73 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

United Microelectronics Corporation [NYSE: UMC] gained 0.73% on the last trading session, reaching $8.33 price per share at the time. The company report on February 6, 2023 that UMC Reports Sales for January 2023.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of January 2023.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.21M shares, UMC reached a trading volume of 8400274 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UMC shares is $7.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for United Microelectronics Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2023, representing the official price target for United Microelectronics Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Microelectronics Corporation is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for UMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for UMC in the course of the last twelve months was 8.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

Trading performance analysis for UMC stock

United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.84. With this latest performance, UMC shares gained by 10.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.84 for United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.44, while it was recorded at 8.29 for the last single week of trading, and 7.12 for the last 200 days.

United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

United Microelectronics Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Microelectronics Corporation go to 34.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]

123 institutional holders increased their position in United Microelectronics Corporation [NYSE:UMC] by around 24,190,572 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 25,964,281 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 87,346,332 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,501,185 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UMC stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,633,303 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 2,169,673 shares during the same period.