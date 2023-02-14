Top Ships Inc. [TOPS] is 29.92% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Top Ships Inc. [NASDAQ: TOPS] closed the trading session at $1.65 on 02/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.42, while the highest price level was $2.15. The company report on February 13, 2023 that Top Ships Inc. Announces New Time Charter Employment at Very Strong Rate and Updated Revenue Backlog of $280 Million.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The revenue backlog expected to be generated by this fixture is about $22.4 million for the firm period and about $30.6 million if the charterer exercises the option to extend for one additional year.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 29.92 percent and weekly performance of 16.20 percent. The stock has been moved at -79.43 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 22.22 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -53.91 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.98M shares, TOPS reached to a volume of 94262904 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Top Ships Inc. [TOPS]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Top Ships Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Top Ships Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Top Ships Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.37.

TOPS stock trade performance evaluation

Top Ships Inc. [TOPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.20. With this latest performance, TOPS shares gained by 22.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.56 for Top Ships Inc. [TOPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4983, while it was recorded at 1.4280 for the last single week of trading, and 5.8225 for the last 200 days.

Top Ships Inc. [TOPS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Top Ships Inc. [TOPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.32 and a Gross Margin at +55.60. Top Ships Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.29.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.76.

Top Ships Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Top Ships Inc. [TOPS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.40% of TOPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TOPS stocks are: ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 26,678, which is approximately 397.538% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC), holding 15,790 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26000.0 in TOPS stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $14000.0 in TOPS stock with ownership of nearly 169.135% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Top Ships Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Top Ships Inc. [NASDAQ:TOPS] by around 45,744 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 114,617 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 104,872 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,489 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TOPS stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,438 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 112,230 shares during the same period.