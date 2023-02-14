Redburn slashes price target on Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] – find out why.

Delta Air Lines Inc. [NYSE: DAL] gained 1.13% on the last trading session, reaching $38.60 price per share at the time. The company report on January 13, 2023 that Delta Air Lines Announces December Quarter and Full Year 2022 Profit.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Generated double-digit operating margin in December quarter with EPS ahead of guidance.

Expect March quarter revenue to accelerate further relative to 2019.

Delta Air Lines Inc. represents 641.19 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $25.29 billion with the latest information. DAL stock price has been found in the range of $37.98 to $38.735.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.72M shares, DAL reached a trading volume of 7763038 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAL shares is $51.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for Delta Air Lines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2023, representing the official price target for Delta Air Lines Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on DAL stock. On December 15, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DAL shares from 50 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Delta Air Lines Inc. is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for DAL in the course of the last twelve months was 8.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for DAL stock

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.62. With this latest performance, DAL shares dropped by -2.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.02 for Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.38, while it was recorded at 38.96 for the last single week of trading, and 34.29 for the last 200 days.

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.99 and a Gross Margin at +15.45. Delta Air Lines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.61.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.73.

Delta Air Lines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Delta Air Lines Inc. go to 41.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]

There are presently around $16,674 million, or 67.50% of DAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 71,496,733, which is approximately 1.621% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,054,126 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.47 billion in DAL stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $856.5 million in DAL stock with ownership of nearly 0.203% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Delta Air Lines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 430 institutional holders increased their position in Delta Air Lines Inc. [NYSE:DAL] by around 31,230,867 shares. Additionally, 420 investors decreased positions by around 27,516,556 shares, while 185 investors held positions by with 373,231,477 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 431,978,900 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DAL stock had 149 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,681,154 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 3,339,647 shares during the same period.