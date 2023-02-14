Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] Is Currently 6.09 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ: QRTEA] gained 6.09% or 0.14 points to close at $2.44 with a heavy trading volume of 7300406 shares. The company report on February 9, 2023 that Qurate Retail Group Celebrates Black-Owned Brands and Founders with Black History Month Initiatives.

From L to R: QVC Hosts Vanessa Herring, Jayne Brown, Monifa Days and Stacey Rausch on-set of the two-episode limited series “Keeping it Candid.”

February 9, 2023: In honor of Black History Month, Qurate Retail GroupSM is using its production resources, television broadcasts and digital platforms to celebrate and support Black-owned and -founded businesses, and hosting events for team members to celebrate the history, contributions and achievements of the Black community throughout the month of February. Here’s a closer look:.

It opened the trading session at $2.32, the shares rose to $2.44 and dropped to $2.27, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for QRTEA points out that the company has recorded -36.13% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -71.83% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.06M shares, QRTEA reached to a volume of 7300406 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QRTEA shares is $1.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QRTEA stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Qurate Retail Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $11.50 to $6.30. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Qurate Retail Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on QRTEA stock. On December 15, 2020, analysts increased their price target for QRTEA shares from 10 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qurate Retail Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for QRTEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.52.

Trading performance analysis for QRTEA stock

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.94. With this latest performance, QRTEA shares gained by 27.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QRTEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.46 for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.06, while it was recorded at 2.42 for the last single week of trading, and 2.69 for the last 200 days.

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.47 and a Gross Margin at +24.22. Qurate Retail Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.05.

Qurate Retail Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QRTEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qurate Retail Inc. go to -8.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]

There are presently around $761 million, or 85.90% of QRTEA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QRTEA stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 49,354,711, which is approximately -0.697% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 36,398,433 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $88.81 million in QRTEA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $63.19 million in QRTEA stock with ownership of nearly 2.693% of the company’s market capitalization.

120 institutional holders increased their position in Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ:QRTEA] by around 33,873,711 shares. Additionally, 157 investors decreased positions by around 38,723,364 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 239,461,825 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 312,058,900 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QRTEA stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,534,543 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 7,216,020 shares during the same period.