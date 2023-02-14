Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] Is Currently -0.19 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Peabody Energy Corporation [NYSE: BTU] slipped around -0.05 points on Monday, while shares priced at $26.34 at the close of the session, down -0.19%. The company report on January 31, 2023 that PEABODY TO ANNOUNCE RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022.

On Tuesday, February 14, 2023, Peabody (NYSE: BTU) will announce results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. A conference call with management is scheduled for 10 a.m. CT on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

Instructions for the conference call participation and accessing a replay, as well as other investor data will be available at PeabodyEnergy.com prior to the call.

Peabody Energy Corporation stock is now -0.30% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BTU Stock saw the intraday high of $26.76 and lowest of $25.87 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 33.29, which means current price is +8.98% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.96M shares, BTU reached a trading volume of 6726589 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTU shares is $33.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTU stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Peabody Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Peabody Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $22, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on BTU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peabody Energy Corporation is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for BTU in the course of the last twelve months was 4.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has BTU stock performed recently?

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.42. With this latest performance, BTU shares dropped by -5.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.31 for Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.98, while it was recorded at 26.44 for the last single week of trading, and 24.94 for the last 200 days.

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.03 and a Gross Margin at +16.47. Peabody Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.68.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.99.

Peabody Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Insider trade positions for Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]

There are presently around $3,000 million, or 87.50% of BTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTU stocks are: ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P. with ownership of 25,859,970, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.02% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,597,631 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $305.48 million in BTU stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $208.95 million in BTU stock with ownership of nearly -27.91% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Peabody Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 172 institutional holders increased their position in Peabody Energy Corporation [NYSE:BTU] by around 14,141,602 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 16,997,497 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 82,763,824 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 113,902,923 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTU stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,985,658 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 5,451,704 shares during the same period.