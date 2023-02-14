Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY] Revenue clocked in at $710.77 million, up 9.68% YTD: What’s Next?

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: PGY] traded at a high on 02/13/23, posting a 10.57 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.36. The company report on January 25, 2023 that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ: PGY) intends to announce its fourth quarter 2022 earnings before the start of trading on NASDAQ on February 15, 2022. A conference call to discuss those earnings will be held on the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. IST.

Details to register for the live webcast presentation and dial-in information will be available on Pagaya’s IR website located at investor.pagaya.com. The webcast replay, along with supporting materials, will be available on the IR website following the conclusion of the event.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12144245 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. stands at 17.74% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.20%.

The market cap for PGY stock reached $843.42 million, with 681.07 million shares outstanding and 451.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.02M shares, PGY reached a trading volume of 12144245 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGY shares is $4.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGY stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2, while Wedbush analysts kept a Neutral rating on PGY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63.

How has PGY stock performed recently?

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.68. With this latest performance, PGY shares gained by 9.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -93.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.12 for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9866, while it was recorded at 1.2090 for the last single week of trading.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.65.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Insider trade positions for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY]

There are presently around $205 million, or 42.20% of PGY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PGY stocks are: TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 74,384,378, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 17.02% of the total institutional ownership; CLAL INSURANCE ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS LTD, holding 42,002,141 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57.12 million in PGY stocks shares; and EJF CAPITAL LLC, currently with $24.33 million in PGY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ:PGY] by around 77,551,608 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 1,011,855 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 72,462,886 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 151,026,349 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PGY stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 75,003,644 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 340,631 shares during the same period.